|
|
John "Jack" P. Sjogren
St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of John "Jack" P. Sjogren, 71, of St. Cloud will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Jack passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 and after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday all at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.
Jack was born on October 30, 1948 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to the late Ralph and Marie (Seifert) Sjogren. He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1968 to 1971, receiving the National Defense Service Medal, the Meritorious Unit Commendation and an Honorable Discharge. Jack married the love of his life, Doreen Haus on November 13, 1971 and they enjoyed 48 years together. Jack graduated in 1976 from St. Cloud School of Nursing, earning his nursing diploma. He worked at the St. Cloud Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, serving faithfully as a registered nurse for 36 years, advocating for his veterans. Jack was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, gardening and landscaping. Jack always made every effort to be at his children's and grandchildren's sporting events.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Doreen; his children, Eric (Dorian) Sjogren, Trevor (Wendy) Sjogren, Abbey (Matt) Leake; grandchildren, Eli, Emersyn, Jordyn, Shaelyn, Oliva, Connor, Braedon; brothers, George (Joanie) Sjogren, Robert Sjogren, Paul (Sandy) Sjogren, Steve Sjogren; and sisters, Judy Woods, Mary Ann (Don) Larson and Nancy (Neil) Petersen.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Sjogren; and sister, Margaret Sjogren.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019