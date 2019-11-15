|
John R. "Jack" Davis
St. Cloud, MN - Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at St. Augustine's Catholic Church in St. Cloud for John R. "Jack" Davis, age 90, of St. Cloud who passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at St. Benedict's Senior Community in St. Cloud. Reverend Jose Chettoor, VC will officiate. Entombment will take place in Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.
Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services at Church on Tuesday. Parish prayers will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Born on March 8, 1929 in Minneapolis to Virgil and Evangeline (Kurtz) Davis. He graduated from Breck Military Academy and attended St. Thomas College. In 1949 he enlisted in the US Navy and was assigned to the Naval Air Station in Minneapolis, where he serviced and maintained various types of aircraft. After discharge he sold life insurance for Minnesota Mutual for several years.
In 1956 he met the love of his life and married Marian Taintor on April 28 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Minneapolis. He then started what would be a 48-year career selling packaging for Waldorf Paper Company. This career included time in Duluth, and St. Cloud, while the company changed hands several times, finally retiring in 2004 from what was then the Smurfit Stone Corporation.
Jack loved hunting, fishing, and camping and was proud of founding with friends, the Red Rock Hunting Club near Fergus Falls in 1967. Until its sale in 2010, Jack spent many fine seasons there with his fellow club members, Marian, his children and grandchildren, teaching them to hunt and conserve the resources.
Marian and Jack enjoyed traveling in later life, especially their four cruises. He loved music of all kinds, especially seeing his favorite bands perform live. Jack was an avid fan of the Twins and they enjoyed Viking season tickets for four decades. After retirement he volunteered by assisting members of St. Augustine's to various appointments and shopping.
Jack loved being with his family and extended family, especially on their annual week at Burntside Lodge on Burntside Lake near Ely. This Burntside tradition for Jack began with his family when he was 5 years old. Jack spoke of going back there until the last weeks of his life, and we believe Burntside is Jack's heaven, where he is residing now.
Jack is survived by his three children, Mike Davis (Karla), Therese Cadle (Tom), John Davis (Julie Surma); beloved grandchildren Ben Davis (Jo), Jenni MacLean (Jeff), Rebecca Cadle, Rachel Stenson (Gerald), Jacob Cadle, Joshua Cadle (Jenna), Jack Davis, Liza Davis (Chris Nootenboom); and great-grandchildren Eleanor and Oliver Stenson and Adelyn MacLean.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marian in 2017; and sister, Betty Hallquist.
A Special Thank You to the Staff of St. Benedict's Senior Community (Memory Care) and Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care given to Jack.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019