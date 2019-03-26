|
|
John R Gieske
Bloomington - Age 90, Passed away of pancreatic cancer on March 24, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, William and Mary; siblings, William, Robert and Bernadine Anderson. Survived by wife of 62 years, Donna; daughter, Gail (Jeff) Goplen; granddaughters, Alyssa and Bethany; sister, Rita Peterson; and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday March 28th 10 a.m. at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church 9900 Lyndale Ave. So. Bloomington, MN. Visitation one prior to mass at church. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Thank you to the staff at Park Nicollet Hospice and Our Lady of Peace Hospice Home for their wonderful and loving care of John. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice Home.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 26, 2019