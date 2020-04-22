|
|
John S. Francois
St. Cloud - Private family services will be held at a later date for John "Jack" Francois who passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the age of 70 at the St. Cloud Hospital.
Jack was born on February 14, 1950, in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Sylvester J. and Mary "Berdine" (Joyce) Francois. He attended St. Augustine's grade school, Cathedral High School, and then received his Bachelors of Science Degree from St. Cloud State University in 1977 and worked in retail sales and marketing in the St. Cloud area for over 30 years. On February 20, 1971, he married his former spouse Mary H. (Spanier) Francois and had three children together.
Jack had a passion for golfing ,hunting, fishing and spending time at "The Farm" whether it be for work or play. In the more recent years, he enjoyed his time at home with his best friend Lona, where they looked forward to planning their next escape from the winter cold.
Jack is survived by his partner in all things, Lona Nathe of St. Cloud, MN, his daughter Michelle Francois (Borresch) of Sartell, MN, his sons, Sam (Kristin) Francois also of Sartell, MN, Jaron (Melissa) Francois of Greeley, CO, grandchildren, Erik Thurston, Averey and Carson Borresch, Madeline, Paige and Elizabeth Francois, Savanna Ryan-Sword and Sofia Francois, brother William "Bill" (Jennifer) Francois of Houston, TX and sister Patricia "Patti" (Scott) Henderson of Castle Rock, CO.
He was preceded in death by his father, Sylvester in 1980, mother Mary "Berdine" in 2005 and siblings, Joan Johnson, Jim Francois, and Marguerite Zitur.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020