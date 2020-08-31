1/1
John "Jackie" Szczech
John 'Jackie' Szczech

Foley - John 'Jackie' Szczech, age 72 of Foley passes away August 30, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Foley Funeral Home. Chaplin Daniel Mrakovich will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial with full Military Honors will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

John Jacob Szczech was born on July 21, 1948 in Foley, Minnesota to Herbert and Josephine (Katka) Szczech. After graduating from Foley High School, John entered into the US Navy and served honorably in the Vietnam War. He was discharged in 1969. After his service, John attended St. Cloud Beauty College and worked as a beautician in the Minneapolis area for several years. He loved to travel and meet with his friends at the VA. John especially enjoyed gardening, raising chickens and ducks and was an avid painter. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his brothers and sisters: Diane (Jeff) Kipka, Sauk Rapids; David, Crookston; Herbert Jr., Sauk Rapids; Allen (Bonnie), Foley; Randy, Foley and Carol Winkelman, St. Cloud and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Josephine Szczech.








Published in St. Cloud Times from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Foley Funeral Home
221 2nd Ave
Foley, MN 56329
(320) 968-7111
