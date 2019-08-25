|
|
John Winter Webb
St. Cloud, - John Winter Webb died at the age of 93 on August 18, 2019 in St. Cloud, MN. He was born on July 29, 1926 in Staines, England. He attended Strode's Grammar School in Egham. As a boy during WWII, he fire-watched and served as a Civil Defence dispatch rider. He later joined the Royal Air Force Intelligence Division.
John attended St. Andrews University in Scotland where he met his first wife Anne (Nancy) Smillie. He earned three Masters degrees within four years. In 1952 he came to the U.S. to marry and continue his academic studies. John joined the Department of Geography at the University of Minnesota in 1954. He taught and administered in various capacities including Dean for Social Services, College of Liberal Arts. In 1979 he married Judith Holtan. They moved to New York, where he was a professor and served as Dean of the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences at SUNY Albany until his retirement in 1997.
John pioneered the Urban Geography curriculum which transformed how students learn Human Geography. His co-authored bestselling publication A Geography of Mankind was the definitive textbook for years. Outside his work life, John loved classical music and sailing his boat Spindrift on Lake Pepin. His hobbies included rambling, bridge, squash, and in his younger days long distance running.
John is preceded in death by his parents Sidney and Dorothea Webb, and sister Sybil Reading. He is survived by his wife Judith of 40 years; his sister Ann Webb; his children with Anne, Jennifer Fusaro (Darrell) and John Webb (Anna); and four grandchildren, Christopher (Nicole) and Sam Harvey, Maxine Fusaro, and Eloise Webb.
A celebration of John's life will be held on Saturday September 28th at 3pm in St. Cloud, MN. For details, contact [email protected] In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to the Department of Geography at the University of Minnesota, 200 Oak St. SE.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 25, 2019