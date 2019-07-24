Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
14264 Bank Street
Becker, MN 55308
(763) 262-1454
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
t Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church
Becker, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church
Becker, MN
View Map
Jon P. Kritzeck


1968 - 2019
Jon P. Kritzeck Obituary
Jon P. Kritzeck

Clear Lake - Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Becker for Jon P. Kritzeck, age 51, who died Monday, July 22. Fr. Michael Kellogg will officiate. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Friday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Becker.

Jon was born January 11, 1968 in Winsted to Leo & Lorraine (Millerbernd) Kritzeck. He married Denise Classen on July 11, 1994 at the St. Cloud Courthouse. Jon grew up in Howard Lake, moved to Oregon in 1989, and to Clear Lake in 2008. He worked as an Instrumentation Technician at Xcel Energy Sherco since 2007. Jon enjoyed barbequing, four wheeling, board games, deer hunting, fishing, and yard games with his kids especially ladder ball. He was fun, caring, adventurous, and a jokester. Jon loved football, and coached little league football and basketball in Oregon. He was a big fan of the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings.

Survivors include his wife, Denise of Clear Lake; children, Ashley (Joe) Adelman of Becker, Nicholas (Olivia) Engel of Howard Lake, Jared Kritzeck of Clear Lake, and Samantha Kritzeck of Sauk Rapids; mother, Lorraine Kritzeck of Becker; sisters and brothers, Audrey (Greg) Dishman, Greg (Sharon) Kritzeck, Mary (Bruce) Norman, Robert (Marlene) Kritzeck, and Caroline (Doug) Chalupski; sister-in-law, Eva Kritzeck; and grandson, Rhett Adelman. Jon was preceded in death by his father, Leo; and brother, Joe.

Obituary, video tribute, and guestbook available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 24, 2019
