Joseph A. Feneis
St. Cloud - A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Augustine's Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN for Joseph Alphonse Feneis, age 93 of St. Cloud. He was currently a resident of St. Benedict Center in St. Cloud where he died. The Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will be the celebrant. Interment will be in Assumption Mausoleum, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral at St. Augustine's Catholic Church. A live stream of the service will be available at the funeral home website.

Joseph was born on March 27, 1927 in Rockville Township, Stearns County, MN, the son of Joseph A. and Hedwig (Kiess) Feneis. He grew up on the family farm and attended grade school at St. Wendelin's Catholic School at Luxemburg, MN. On August 24, 1950, he was united in marriage to Virginia K. Albers at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rockville, MN. Six children were born to this union.

After their marriage, they farmed in Rockville Township for 15 years until 1965 when they moved to Sauk Rapids, MN. Joe and Virginia then owned and operated Joe's Furniture and Joe's Auction Service together. After his wife Virginia died on May 31, 2007 after 56 years of marriage, Joe retired as a real estate broker and auctioneer in July of that year.

Early in his life Joe loved hunting, fishing, building, repairing and tinkering with things. Later in life loved rooting for the Minnesota Twins, and doing puzzles that he decoupaged and shared with others.

He was a member of St. Augustine's Catholic Church, the Parish Men's Group, and Eagles Aerie #622 all of St. Cloud, and the Minnesota Retail Future Dealers Association.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years Virginia, one granddaughter, Kayleigh Revier; six sisters, Hildegarde Bechtold, Hedwig Feneis, Evelyn Klein, Mary Ann Marx, Loretta Jungels and Lavern Scheeler, and two brothers, Wendelin and Leo Feneis.

He is survived by; his children, Richard (Carol) of Sartell, David (Gail) of Victoria, Robert (Penny) of Hugo, Jane (Allen) Wiese of Brooklyn Park, Ronald (Laura) of Billings, MT and Carol (Doug) Revier of Sartell; 16 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren; one sister, Donna Eisenschenk of Cold Spring, nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Memorials are preferred to the St. Benedict's Community Capital Campaign.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
