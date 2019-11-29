|
Joseph "Joe" B. Poepping
Sartell - Funeral Services will be 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Country Manor Chapel in Sartell for Joseph "Joe" B. Poepping, 87, of Sartell who passed away on Thursday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Pastor John Beck will officiate and burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Friends and relatives may visit after 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the chapel in Sartell. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.
Joseph B. Poepping was born on June 18, 1932 in Sauk Rapids to Henry and Rose (Pflipsen) Poepping. He married Elaine Smolnik on June 21, 1953 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. Joe has lived in the Sauk Rapids/ Sartell area for all of his life. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Joe was a Foundry Supervisor at DeZurik for over 30 years where he was Shop Steward. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids and volunteered his time to his church community as an usher and helped with maintenance of church properties. Joe was a member of the Sauk Rapids American Legion Post 254, the Sauk Rapids Post 6992, he was on the reserves for the Sauk Rapids Police Department and also served as Police Commissioner. He enjoyed cooking and spending time with his family. Joe had his own unique style and sense of humor. He was loving, caring, a man of strong faith and was most proud of his loving wife of 65 years, his children and his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Elaine of Sartell; daughter, Cindy Abraham of Sauk Rapids; son, Scott (Becky) of Lonsdale; sister, Ione Tolefson of Hoyt Lakes; grandchildren, Tiffany (Ty) Forner, Mindy (Ryan) David and Austin (Jerreise); great grandchildren, Riley, Carter, Jackob, Isabella, Brenten and Kylie; and special neighbors, Mike and Nancy Kuefler family. He was preceded in death by his parents; son in law, David Abraham; and siblings, Roselynn Bloch, Loretta Scherer, Leona Kessler, Lu Ann Priziborowski, Walter, Edmund, Dominic and Victor; and infant sister, Mary.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to St. Croix Hospice, especially Laura; and to the staff at Good Shepherd Memory Lane, especially Rose, Ben, Alisha and Beth for the compassionate and excellent care that was given to Joe.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019