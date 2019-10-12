Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Richmond, MN
Joseph C. Ruprecht Obituary
Joseph C. Ruprecht

Richmond - Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Joseph C. Ruprecht, age 83, who died Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond.

Joe was born on July 18, 1936 in Richmond, MN to Joseph and Anna (Kohorst) Ruprecht. Joe served in the Army National Guard for two years and he farmed most of his life south of Richmond. He was a member of Catholic United Financial and the Richmond Knights of Columbus.

Survivors include his siblings, Firmin (Marilyn), Mary Jane (Ralph) Jungles and Delphine; nieces and nephews, Kevin, Bruce, Karen, JoAnn, Gary, Brenda, Karla and many great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Zita Ruprecht.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019
