Joseph Gessell
Swanville - Joseph Gessell, 74 year old resident of Swanville, MN, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Quiet Oaks Hospice in St. Augusta, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Swanville, with Fr. Ron Dockendorf officiating. Burial will be in St. John's parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM on Friday and 10 to 11 AM Saturday at the church. Christian Mothers will pray the Rosary at 4:30 PM Friday. Military Rites will be provided by the Swanville American Legion Post #313 and V.F.W. Post #6037.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers that memorials be made in Joe's memory to St Jude's Hospital, Love a Child, Inc. or Quiet Oaks Hospice House-St Augusta.
Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Swanville, MN (320)632-5242 www.shelleyfuneralchapels.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 8, 2019