Services
Shelley Funeral Chapels - Swanville Chapel
211 Degraff Ave
Swanville, MN 56382
(320) 632-5242
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Swanville, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Gessell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Gessell


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Gessell Obituary
Joseph Gessell

Swanville - Joseph Gessell, 74 year old resident of Swanville, MN, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Quiet Oaks Hospice in St. Augusta, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Swanville, with Fr. Ron Dockendorf officiating. Burial will be in St. John's parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM on Friday and 10 to 11 AM Saturday at the church. Christian Mothers will pray the Rosary at 4:30 PM Friday. Military Rites will be provided by the Swanville American Legion Post #313 and V.F.W. Post #6037.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers that memorials be made in Joe's memory to St Jude's Hospital, Love a Child, Inc. or Quiet Oaks Hospice House-St Augusta.

Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Swanville, MN (320)632-5242 www.shelleyfuneralchapels.com



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now