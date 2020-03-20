Services
Wenner Funeral Home
600 Red River Avenue South
Cold Spring, MN 56320
(320) 685-7762
Waite Park - Joseph "Joe" Hutton, age 64 of Waite Park, MN, passed away March 19, 2020 at Quiet Oaks Hospice after a brief illness with esophageal cancer.

Joe was born July 8, 1955 to Samuel and Betty (Fearing) Hutton in Minneapolis, MN. He grew up in California and moved back to Minnesota in 1981. In 1983 he married Pauline Hemmesch in Richmond, MN. They raised three children.

Joe was a RN and worked at hospitals in California, Paynesville, and Litchfield. He later worked as a computer programmer for DeZURIK, followed by his work as a retirement counselor for the state of MN until his retirement.

Joe valued education and enjoyed traveling, reading and trips to the casino.

Joe is survived by his wife, Pauline; children, Justin, Chantyl, and Christopher; brother, K.C. (Jana); in-laws, Nick (Nettie) Hemmesch, Eileen (Dave) Schwindel, Jerry (Kathy) Hemmesch, Rosie (Daryl) Steil, Alma (Rick) Hansen and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Due to the Coronavirus, a gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020
