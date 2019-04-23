Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11AM on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, St. Cloud for Joseph "Joe" B. VonWahlde, age 89 of St. Cloud who passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the St. Cloud VA Hospital. Rev. LeRoy Scheierl will officiate and interment will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud with full military honors. Friends may call after 10 AM on Wednesday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Joe was born in Oak Township, Stearns County, MN on July 27, 1929 to Ben and Regina (Gieske) VonWahlde. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Joe married Lorraine (Doetkott) VonWahlde at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich on August 4, 1956. He was a nursing assistant at the St. Cloud VA Hospital for 30 years until his retirement in 1984. Joe was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, Waite Park American Legion #428, American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) and Catholic Order of Foresters (COF). He enjoyed hunting especially pheasant and deer, gardening, spending time outdoors where he would cut wood for his fireplace. He also enjoyed walking daily.

Joe is survived by his wife, Lorraine of 62 years; sons, Steven of St. Cloud and John of Kimball; grandchildren, Luke, Brittany, Joseph and Lily; sisters, Irene Frevel of Sioux Falls, SD, Rita Snyder of Denver, CO, Eleanor (Tom) Thelen of Paynesville.

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Linda and son, Dale; daughter-in-laws, Tami VonWahlde and Dana VonWahlde and sisters, Elsie Mergen, Marie Worms and brother, Clarence.

Joe's family would like to especially thank the staff at Building 51-1 at the St. Cloud Veteran's Administration for the excellent care given to Joe the past 15 months. Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019