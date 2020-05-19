|
Joseph "Joe" John Winkelman
Rapid City - Joseph John Winkelman, age 57, Rapid City, SD, passed away at his home on May 9th.
He was born to Myron and Carol Winkelman. Grew up and attended school in St Cloud, MN. He moved to Rapid City in 1985 where he worked for U Haul for a number of years before working at Super 8 motel for the past 21 years.
He met and married Julie Anderson in 1994 also adopting her 3 children and one year later had their son Tanner. He was a man of strong work ethics who balanced his family and career. He was a great person who loved children and animals. He was always there to help whomever needed it, he especially liked taking his grandchildren to school and picking them up when needed.
He will be greatly missed by family and friends who include his children Tiffany Hermansen, Brad, Nick and Tanner Winkelman his granddaughters Amillia, Aubree, Aria, Zoey, and Elizabeth and his siblings Russ (Christine), Eric(Patsy), Ron (Marian), Dawn and Dale (Nicol) also nieces and nephews Brenna, Meghan, Kayley, Kjersten, Ryan and Mason.
He was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother Dennis and nephew Matthew.
A private family memorial service will be on May 22, 2020.
Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City. www.kirkfuneralhome.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times from May 19 to May 21, 2020