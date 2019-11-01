|
Joseph Moeller
Foley - Joseph Moeller, age 83 of Foley, passed away October 30, 2019 at The Gardens at Foley Nursing Center, Foley. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Duelm. Rev. Joe Bachowski will officiate and burial with Military Honors will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will take place from 9:30 AM until the time of the service at the church in Duelm. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.
Joseph Leo Moeller was born on February 1, 1936 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Alphonse and Edna (Schmidt) Moeller. He worked at Sakry Trucking, Franklin Manufacturing, and the Benton County Highway Department. Joseph also farmed in Benton County for many years. He was a member of the National Guard. He was mechanically inclined and enjoyed building, welding and fixing things. When Joe had time he also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his son, Don (Dolores) Moeller, Foley; brother, Leon, Foley and sister, Delores Latzka of Clearwater. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Jill, Joshua and Chad Moeller and a great grandson, Gavin Moeller. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers; Maynard and Bert and a sister, Juanita.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019