Joseph P. Goenner

Joseph P. Goenner Obituary
Joseph P. Goenner

Clear Lake - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake for Joseph P. Goenner, age 79, who passed away Monday at his home. Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake and one hour prior to the services Friday also at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Clear Lake.

Joseph Philip Goenner was born February 9, 1940 in Clear Lake Township to Fred & Julia (Chaffin) Goenner. He married Elizabeth "Bette" Kuffel on July 27, 1963 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Joe served our country in the U.S. Army. He was a member of St. Marcus Catholic Church where he served on the cemetery board. Joe was very active in the Clear Lake Community, serving on the Clear Lake Township Board, Clear Lake Fire Board, and was a member of the Clear Lake Township for over 40 years. He was honest, hardworking, generous, helpful, and strong willed. Joe was passionate about family, farming, and waterfowl hunting.

Survivors include his sons and daughter, Paul (Jody), Kurt (Dana), and Gayle (Kevin) Leen all of Clear Lake; brothers and sisters, Fritz (Mary) of Brooklyn Center, Virginia (Steve) Foster of Columbus, WI, Ed (Mary) of Clear Lake, Rich (Joanne) of Clear Lake, Mike (Gwen) of Clear Lake, Johanna (Don) Honkamp of St. Cloud, and Dave (Donna) of Clear Lake; and grandchildren, Austin, Joe, Ashley, Mary, Kyle, and Elizabeth. Joe was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bette on December 20, 2012; brothers, William, Tom, and Jim Goenner; and sister, Theresa Zahler.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
