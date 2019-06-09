Joseph P. Wellman



Sauk Rapids, MN - Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Joseph P. Wellman, age 93, of Sauk Rapids, who passed away at the Landings on Friday, May 31, 2019. Reverend Thomas Olson will officiate. Burial will take place at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.



Visitation will take place one hour prior to services on Friday at the Church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.



Joe was born on November 1, 1925 in Woodburn, Oregon to William and Theresa (Aicker) Wellman. He served honorably in the United States Army Air Corps. Joe married Dorothy Morrisey on July 9, 1955 at the Basilica of St. Mary's in Minneapolis. He worked as a buyer for home construction lighting most of his working life and before retirement was a lighting representative.



Joe enjoyed the outdoors, deer hunting, duck hunting, and fishing. In retirement he spent many winters in Arizona golfing. Joe especially loved all the time spent with his family.



He is survived by his daughter, Julie (Tim Guemmer) Hesterman of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Katrina (Travis) Daul of Maple Grove and Angie (Brendan) McMahon of Ashland, OR; great-granddaughter, Bryn Daul; brother, Bert Wellman; sister, Betty (Bob) Williamson; and Amanda Taylor, who is still very much a member of the family as well as the entire Lillquist family.



Joe was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dorothy; son, Mark; brother, Bob; and sister, Lucille.



A Big Thank You to the Landings Staff, Mellissa Larsen, Aquia Sande, Barb Tomoson, and especially, Lisa Huckenpoehler for the exceptional care given to Joe during his stay, as well as care given from Moments Hospice Staff.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary