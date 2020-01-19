|
|
Joseph "Joe" Schneider
Meire Grove - Joseph "Joe" Schneider, age 86 of Meire Grove, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at his home in Meire Grove, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 25 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Meire Grove with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. A family inurnment will be in the parish cemetery at a later date. Military honors will be provided by the Melrose Veteran Honor Guard.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose and from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church in Meire Grove. St. John's Society will pray at 6 p.m. followed by parish prayers at 7 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Joseph Anthony Schneider was born January 22, 1933 in Meire Grove, Minnesota to John and Bernadina (Kerkering) Schneider. He attended St. John's Catholic School until the 8th grade. Joe joined the Army in 1955 and was stationed in Oahu, Hawaii for 18 months. He married Frances Wolbeck on July 26, 1955 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Spring Hill. Joe and Frances lived in Sauk Rapids for a short period of time before moving back to Meire Grove where he lived the rest of his life. He worked on his sister's farm, the rendering plant in St. Cloud, Freeport Creamery, drove school bus, and also owned his own construction company.
Joe was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Meire Grove where he sang in the choir and served as a janitor for many years. He was also a member of the City Council, St. Joseph's Men's Society, and the Melrose American Legion. Joe enjoyed fishing, bowling, golfing, hunting, going to the cabin, baseball, playing the concertina, and going on vacations with his daughter, Deb. He loved spending time with his family, drinking beer, and socializing.
Survivors include his children, Don (Cindy) Schneider of Meire Grove, Deb (Paul) Theisen of Grey Eagle, and Diane Smith of Sauk Centre; grandchildren, Kari (Jesse) Allhiser, Craig (Megan) Schneider, Cory (Hana) Schneider, Ashely Smith (Ken Coyer), Leah (James) Gilbert, and Cassidy Smith; great-grandchildren, Laken, Mason, MaKenzie, and Carter; sisters, Arlene Gully, Lorraine Inderrieden, and Ludwina Ostendorf; and sister-in-law, Anna Mae Schneider.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Frances; parents; son, Dale Schneider; and brothers and sisters, Marie Marthaler, Clara Frieler, Elmer Schneider, Werner Schneider, Leo Schneider, and Leona Schneider.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020