Joseph William Welsh
Anchorage, AK - Joseph William Welsh formerly of Sauk Rapids passed away on 7/18/2019 in Anchorage, AK. Joseph was born 12/11/1938, in Clearwater, MN to William & Bertha (Lumley) Welsh.
During high school he worked at Coborns. After graduating from Sauk Rapids High School in 1957, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving in the Phillipines, Guam, MI, LA, NE, AZ & AK. He was an Alaskan resident over 40 years before he passed away there. After retiring from the military in 1981 as a Master Sergeant, Joseph worked for the Postal Service, retiring as a supervisor at the Anchorage Plant in 1998.
Over the years he was active in the Hawaiian community in Anchorage and was a member of both the Senior Adult Ministry at Muldoon Community Assembly & American Legion Post 29. He was also an avid bowler for over 60 years.
Throughout his life, Joseph enjoyed bowling, fishing, playing video poker, telling jokes, traveling, & watching his grandsons play sports. In his later years, he looked forward to his annual Minnesota trip to see the family.
Joseph is survived by sons Joseph Lumley of Green Bay, WI & Jeffrey Welsh of Anchorage, AK; his grandchildren Jake, Jace, Jaxon, Kiera-Joy, Benjamin, Lando & Meria; his step-children Gary Villaruel of Tacoma, WA; Gayson Villaruel of Havana, IL; Sen Coonrod of Anchorage, AK; Richard Villaruel of Honolulu, HI; Barbara Patacsil of Tacoma, WA; brothers James (Inge) Welsh of Wayzata, Wayne (LuAnn Pelletier) of Monticello, Jack (Joyce) Welsh of Cushing, Ronald (Lynne) Welsh of Sauk Rapids, Daniel Welsh of Sauk Rapids, sisters Maryann Lewellyn of Sauk Rapids, & Patricia (David) Johnson of Clearwater, & many nieces & nephews. Preceding him in death are his parents & wife, Felisa.
Joseph touched many lives & will always be missed & remembered for his kind heart, generosity, & jokes.
A service will be held honoring his life at 11am on Saturday, 8/3/2019, at Benton County Cemetery in Sauk Rapids, MN.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 1, 2019