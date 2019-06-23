Josephine Kollmann



St. Cloud - Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Church of St. Paul in St. Cloud, MN for Josephine Kollmann, age 97 of St. Cloud. She died on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at St. Benedict's Senior Community Therapy Suites in Sartell, MN. The Reverend Gerald Dalseth will be the celebrant. Entombment will be in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Tuesday at the Church of St. Paul.



Josephine was born on July 9, 1921 at Gilmanton, MN, the daughter of Frank and Josephine (Donovan) Peschl. She attended country school and later graduated from Foley High School. She then went on to attend one year of business college. She was united in marriage to Arthur G. Kollmann on November 3, 1945 at St. Mary's Cathedral in St. Cloud. She worked for 22 years as a secretary at the St. Cloud Hospital.



She was a member of the Church of St. Paul in St. Cloud and it's Christian Women.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one grandson Joel and one great granddaughter Jayden, one sister Rita Peschl and two brothers Francis and James Peschl.



She is survived by her children, Jerome Kollmann, Cheryl (Jerry) Metzger, Dennis (Pam) Kollmann, and Jeffry (Kathy) Kollmann, 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren, one sister Kathleen Regnier (Butch Kern) and two sisters-in-law Sister Quidella Kollmann, O.S.B. and Dora Mueller.



Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. A heartfelt thank you to St. Benedict's Senior Community Therapy Suites of Sartell and CentraCare Hospice for their care and support.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary