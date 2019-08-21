|
Josephine Larson
Sobieski - Josephine Larson, 95 year old resident of Sobieski died Saturday, August 17 at Arlington Place in St. Joseph. Services Saturday, August 24 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 23 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 10:00-11:00 A.M. on Saturday at the church.
The arrangements for Josephine are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. 320-632-4393.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 21, 2019