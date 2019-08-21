Services
Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service
900 First Street Southeast
Little Falls, MN 56345
(320) 632-4393
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service
900 First Street Southeast
Little Falls, MN 56345
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Catholic Church
Sobieski, MN
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Catholic Church
Sobieski, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Larson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Larson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine Larson Obituary
Josephine Larson

Sobieski - Josephine Larson, 95 year old resident of Sobieski died Saturday, August 17 at Arlington Place in St. Joseph. Services Saturday, August 24 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 23 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 10:00-11:00 A.M. on Saturday at the church.

The arrangements for Josephine are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. 320-632-4393.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now