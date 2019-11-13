Services
Albany, formerly of Upsala - The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Josephine Roering, age 86 of Albany, formerly of Upsala, will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 16, at the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Upsala. Josephine died Wednesday at the Mother of Mercy Campus of Care. There will be a visitation after 10:00 AM, Saturday at the church in Upsala. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Josephine was born March 31, 1933 in Upsala to Leonard and Paula (Pogatchnik) Verkennis. She was born, grew up on and lived her entire life on the same farmstead, until moving to Mother of Mercy just over a year ago. She married Norbert Roering on June 12, 1951 in St. Francis. She was a homemaker for most of her life, helping on the farm and raising the couples six children. Josephine also cooked at the Uptown Cafe in Upsala for a short time. She was a member of the St. Francis Catholic Church in St. Francis where she was a church musician for over 50 years, both playing organ and singing in the choir. She was also a member of the St. Francis Christian Women, the Upsala American Legion Auxiliary and the Sewing Circle.

Josephine is survived by her husband, Norbert, Albany; her children, Charlotte Thieschafer, Upsala; Sandy Gettel, Melrose; Bonita (Robert) Eggerth, Upsala; Rodney (Jan) Roering, Upsala; Karen (Mike) Heinen, Bowlus and Lea (Mark) Reller, Melrose. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren with one still in the oven and one great-great-grandaughter; her sisters Margaret Naas and Myriam (Gil) Stalnick.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Mark Verkennis and sisters, Laura Lyons and Ruth Shodeen

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
