St. Stephen - Josephine "Patsy" Sowada, age 97, of St. Stephen died Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House.



Visitation will be from 4PM - 8PM on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home on 8th Street North in St. Cloud. The Rosary will be prayed hourly at the funeral home. A Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 9:30AM at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 430 8th Ave. So in St. Cloud. Rev. Stephen Reid will officiate. Interment will be in St. Stephen Catholic Cemetery in St. Stephen at a later date.



Patsy was born on March 26, 1921 in St. Stephen to Andrew and Rose (Oman) Blenkush. She married Val "Mickey" Sowada on September 7, 1943 at St. Stephen Catholic Church, St. Stephen. Patsy lived on the family farm near St. Stephen all of her life. She will be remembered for her sparkly green eyes, her quick wit, calmness and her Slovenian Sweet Bread, Potica.



Patsy is survived by her children; Mickey (Ardell) of Clear Lake, Leo of Idaho Falls, ID, Phil (Marilyn) of Wrenshall, MN, Sr. Maria of Louisville, KY, Tom of St. Stephen, Bill of St. Stephen, Rose Mary (Mark) Gluth of Kalispell, MT, Dan (Sandy) of Avon; 27 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren; sisters, Terry Gregory of Kimball, Sr. Maureen OSF of Little Falls; and sister-in-law, Lorraine Petersen of Clear Lake.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Val "Mickey"; son, George; daughter, Annella Marie; daughter-in-law, Norma; grandson, Matthew; sisters and brothers, Dorothy Heinz, Florence age 2 ½, Leon, August, Claude, Phillip, Lawrence "Bud" and Mary Sowada.



A special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff of the St. Cloud Hospital, the Quiet Oaks Hospice House, and especially to Grace for all her love and care.



Memorials are preferred.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 14, 2019