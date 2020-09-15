Joshua Thomas Como
Rogers - Joshua Thomas Como, age 40, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 in the arms of his wife after a long 2.5 year fight with cancer. He was born February 29, 1980 in St. Cloud, the son of Thomas and Paulette (Claeys) Como.
Josh graduated from Cathedral High School in St. Cloud in 1998. He furthered his education, graduating from the University of St. Thomas in 2002 and obtained his CPA in 2012. He was employed as an accountant at Xcel Energy in Minneapolis.
On May 31, 2008, Joshua Como and Kari Lambrecht were united in marriage. They were blessed with two sons, Sawyer and Peyton.
Josh enjoyed vacationing with his family; watching sports, whether it be professional or his sons' games; and spending time with his sons, family and friends. He was a man of few words, but had a quick wit and memorable sense of humor, loved his family and a cold Blue Mountain.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Virgil and Donna Como, Francis and Annabelle Claeys; uncle, Jamie Como; and aunt, Shirley St. Aubin.
Josh is survived by his wife, Kari Como and sons, Sawyer and Peyton Como of Rogers; parents, Tom and Paulette Como of St. Cloud; sister, Sarah (Phillip) Layne and their children Mason and Jayden of St. Cloud; parents-in-law, Bev and Bill Grigsby, Allen and Marilyn Lambrecht; siblings-in-law, Lisa (Andy) Nelson and their children Johnathan and Charlotte, Aron (Randi) Lambrecht and their son Eric; many step-siblings-in-law and their families; aunts and uncles, Dennis Como, Timothy (Renee) Como, Mary (Ronald) Deutz, Bonnie (Michael) Prieto Colburn, Linda Claeys Peterson, Dennis St. Aubin; and many other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to family are preferred for Sawyer and Peyton's education funds.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 7:00 PM, with visitation beginning at 4:30 PM, at The Peterson Chapel, 300 Main St N, St. Michael, MN. Burial Friday, September 18, 2020 at 4:00 PM at Mary Queen of Peace St. Walburga Catholic Cemetery in Fletcher, MN.
Serving the family is The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. 763-497-5362. www.thepetersonchapel.com
.