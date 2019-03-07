|
Josie Grace Birr
Avon - Services will be private for Josie Grace Birr who was born and died March 4th at the St. Cloud Hospital. She is survived by her parents, Scott and Liana (Schueler) Birr, Avon; grandparents, Jeanne Birr, Avon and Kathy and Jerome Schueler, Avon. Josie is also survived by her sisters, Kaydance Larson and Khloey Birr. Josie is preceded in death by her grandpa Roger Birr. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 7, 2019