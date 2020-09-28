Joyce A. BeumerSt. Cloud - Services celebrating the life of Joyce Beumer, age 79 of St. Cloud, will be 7:00 PM, Thursday, October 1, at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud. Joyce died Saturday at Arlington Place in St. Joseph. Friends may call after 5:00 PM at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud.Joyce was born May 27, 1941 in Avon Township to Michael and Mary (Roske) Kotzer. She grew up in St Anna and also lived in St. Cloud and Holdingford before moving to St. Joseph. She married Eugene Beumer in 1963; the two later divorced. Joyce worked at Electrolux for over 45 years and also sold Mary Kay Cosmetics. She was a member of the St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waite Park.Joyce is survived by her daughters, Brenda (Andy) Elwood, St. Augusta and Barb (Todd Babekuhl) Dahl, Glenwood. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren; Jamie (Maddie) Elwood, Joe Elwood, Eric (Brooke) Dahl Rivers, Conner Dahl, Jonathon Dahl; 3 great-grandchildren; Ethan & Kylie Elwood and Marley Dahl-Rivers, and her brothers and sisters, Mary Woitalla, Albany; Angeline Nierenhausen, St. Joseph; Annie Volkers, Sauk Rapids; Suzanne Hills, Sauk Rapids; John (Linda) Kotzer, Albany and James (Sue) Kotzer, St. Cloud.She is preceded in death by her parents, her ex-husband, her longtime companion, Jerry Schneider, and her brothers and sisters; Irene Doucette, Lorraine Guzy, Jerome Kotzer, Marvine Marsolek; Victor Kotzer, Phyllis Kotzer, Michael Kotzer, Jr. and Helen Zwack.