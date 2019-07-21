Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Messiah Lutheran Church
320 4th Ave. N.
Sartell, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
Messiah Lutheran Church
320 4th Ave. N.
Sartell, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Marie Barnes


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Marie Barnes Obituary
Joyce Marie Barnes

St. Joseph - A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 320 4th Ave. N., Sartell for Joyce Marie Barnes, age 75, of St. Joseph who died Sunday, July 14, 2019. Pastor Brady Finnern will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the church on Saturday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Joyce was born June 13, 1944 to Clarence and Hulda (Quaas) Schroeder in Watertown, MN. She cherished her two granddaughters and her great grandson. Joyce was a charter member of Messiah Lutheran Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Jacci (Jay) Netter of Avon; daughter-in-law, Britt Barnes of Buffalo; granddaughters, Carlie (Chris Carlisle) Barnes of Buffalo and Justine Barnes of Chicago, IL; great grandson, Cash Carlisle; grand dogs, Penny, Belle and Harper; sisters, June (Bill) Weeks of Spring Park, Jan (Steve) Bahle of Kent, OH, Jenna (Bernie) Thuening of Minnetonka, and Jody Peterson of Plymouth; sister-in-law, Danni Schroeder of Buffalo Lake; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Randy W. Barnes in 2006; brother, Jim Schroeder in 2017; and sister, JoAnn Wren in 2017.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Messiah Lutheran Church.

A special thank you to her neighbors, Mike and Sue Lahr.

Obituary and guestbook available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
Download Now