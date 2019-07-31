Services
1919 - 2019
Joyce Moses Obituary
Joyce Moses

Sartell, MN - Joyce Moses, age 99, Sartell, MN, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Edgewood Memory Care, Sartell, MN.

Funeral services will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Calvary Community Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Joyce was born October 8, 1919 in Mankato, MN to William and Amelia (Olson) Steifenhofer. She married George L. Moses on March 9, 1947 in Mankato, MN. He died on May 5, 1982. Joyce married Clinton L. Olson on July 29, 1988 in St. Cloud, MN. He died on July 10, 2000.

Joyce attended Mankato Beauty School and worked as a beautician for over 20 years. She owned Clip and Curl of St. Cloud for 12 years. She was a member of First United Methodist Church where she was a member of Esther Circle. Joyce was also a member of the "Red Hat Society". After George's death Joyce took up the arts of painting and rosemaling. She painted champagne glasses for all her grandchildren when they got married and painted Christmas ornaments for all of her great grandchildren's first Christmas. Joyce also enjoyed sewing, playing Quiddler, and trips to casinos and LasVegas.

Survivors include her daughters, Nancy (Robert) Kutter of Grey Eagle, MN; Betty (Lawrence "Larry") Zins of St. Joseph, MN; step daughter Carolyn (Richard) Meyer of St. Cloud, MN; six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husbands George and Clinton and sister, Elaine Sontag.

Memorials are preferred to the in lieu of flowers.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 31, 2019
