Joyce Violet Moffett
Sauk Rapids - Joyce Violet Moffett, 88, of Sauk Rapids, formerly of Staples, MN, died Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Good Shepherd Senior Community in Sauk Rapids.
Joyce was born January 12, 1931 in St Cloud, MN, the eldest daughter of Elof and Alice (Olson) Johnson. She was raised and educated in Minneapolis -West High School.
She married Harold W. Moffett on February 24th 1951 at the Presbyterian Church in Minneapolis.
She is survived by her husband Harold and 3 sons, David (Babs) Moffett of Bemidji, Mn, Michael (Beth) Moffett of St Cloud, Mn, and Mark (Donna) Moffett of Bloomington, Mn; 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Joyce was a wonderful wife/mother/grandmother/ mentor and friend with a gentle spirit and a profound deep faith in Jesus. She loved preparing her home and meals for gatherings with her children, grandchildren & friends. The Love and Devotion exhibited in her nearly 68 years of marriage to Harold was a powerful testament and witness. They would often be seen at Good Shepherd holding hands. She loved and nurtured her family, friendships at church and in the community and will be missed. She is now at peace and rest in a place prepared just for her.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Becky (Dean) Martinson and sister Beverly (Arthur) Schmidt.
Memorial services will be held at 11 am Saturday, February 16, 2019 at The Good Shepherd Senior Community Chapel - Sauk Rapids MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Thomastown Covenant Church Cemetery in Staples, MN in the spring. The Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji assisted the family.
Condolences may be left at
ceasefuneralhome.com.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Feb. 14, 2019