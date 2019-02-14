Services
Cease Family Funeral Home - Bemidji
2807 Irvine Avenue NW
Bemidji, MN 56601
218-751-9700
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
The Good Shepherd Senior Community Chapel
Sauk Rapids , MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Moffett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Violet Moffett


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joyce Violet Moffett Obituary
Joyce Violet Moffett

Sauk Rapids - Joyce Violet Moffett, 88, of Sauk Rapids, formerly of Staples, MN, died Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Good Shepherd Senior Community in Sauk Rapids.

Joyce was born January 12, 1931 in St Cloud, MN, the eldest daughter of Elof and Alice (Olson) Johnson. She was raised and educated in Minneapolis -West High School.

She married Harold W. Moffett on February 24th 1951 at the Presbyterian Church in Minneapolis.

She is survived by her husband Harold and 3 sons, David (Babs) Moffett of Bemidji, Mn, Michael (Beth) Moffett of St Cloud, Mn, and Mark (Donna) Moffett of Bloomington, Mn; 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Joyce was a wonderful wife/mother/grandmother/ mentor and friend with a gentle spirit and a profound deep faith in Jesus. She loved preparing her home and meals for gatherings with her children, grandchildren & friends. The Love and Devotion exhibited in her nearly 68 years of marriage to Harold was a powerful testament and witness. They would often be seen at Good Shepherd holding hands. She loved and nurtured her family, friendships at church and in the community and will be missed. She is now at peace and rest in a place prepared just for her.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Becky (Dean) Martinson and sister Beverly (Arthur) Schmidt.

Memorial services will be held at 11 am Saturday, February 16, 2019 at The Good Shepherd Senior Community Chapel - Sauk Rapids MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Thomastown Covenant Church Cemetery in Staples, MN in the spring. The Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji assisted the family.

Condolences may be left at

ceasefuneralhome.com.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.