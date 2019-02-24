|
|
Judith Ann Steele Goetemann
Gloucester, MA. - Judith Ann Steele Goetemann, 83, of Gloucester, MA, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away in her sleep the night of February 12. Her beloved cat, Eve, was purring by her side. Judy was so happy to have returned to her lovely, sun-filled home overlooking Smith Cove, filled with the things she held close to her heart, photos of family, books gathered over a lifetime, momentos from dear friends, textiles and furnishings from her world travels, her piano, and art. Always art. Judy was a visual person, an artist, a lover of beauty and nature and sunshine and she lived in this way. Her heart ached over the loss of her husband, Gordon, to whom she was married for 55 years. She found life harder to bear without him, but she loved her home and her children, her sisters, and her many, many friends. Judy had a great zest for life until the end and her spirit will live on in the memories of those who held her dear. We will miss her terribly.
Judy is survived by her daughter, Elisabeth and husband Garrett Scholes, sons David, Mark and Chris Goetemann, grandchildren Theodore, Adelle and Owen Goetemann, Ava and Will Scholes and sisters Jayne Legendre, Norma Parisi, Dawn Dexter and Elisabeth Steele. Judy is pre-deceased by her parents, her husband Gordon and her brother Owen Steele.
A celebration of life will be held on Rocky Neck in early June.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Rocky Neck Art Colony or to the Goetemann Artist in Residency Program, 6 Wonson Street, Gloucester, MA 01930.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Feb. 24, 2019