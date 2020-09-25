1/1
Judith L. Patton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith L. Patton

Marquette, MI - Judith L. Patton left this earth on September 24, 2020, a devoted wife and mother of Roy Patton, Jr., her husband of 60 years and mother of Jeffery S. Patton , Mark R. Patton and Steven W. Patton.

Having been a military wife for 26 years, she lived in numerous locations in the United States and Europe. Her hobbies included knitting and crocheting, making numerous afghans and sweaters for others.

She was loved by family and friends and will be deeply missed by those still left here, but gladly received by those who preceded her to heaven.

I wish to thank the staff and nurses of Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and the nurses of U.P. Home Health and Hospice for their dedication, service and compassion. You made Judy, my wife's final days more comfortable. "Hero's truly do work there." --Roy Patton, Jr.

A private service for Judy will be conducted at a later date.

Canale-Tonella Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the Patton family where memories of Judy may be shared at canalefuneral.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the St. Cloud Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved