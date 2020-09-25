Judith L. Patton
Marquette, MI - Judith L. Patton left this earth on September 24, 2020, a devoted wife and mother of Roy Patton, Jr., her husband of 60 years and mother of Jeffery S. Patton , Mark R. Patton and Steven W. Patton.
Having been a military wife for 26 years, she lived in numerous locations in the United States and Europe. Her hobbies included knitting and crocheting, making numerous afghans and sweaters for others.
She was loved by family and friends and will be deeply missed by those still left here, but gladly received by those who preceded her to heaven.
I wish to thank the staff and nurses of Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and the nurses of U.P. Home Health and Hospice for their dedication, service and compassion. You made Judy, my wife's final days more comfortable. "Hero's truly do work there." --Roy Patton, Jr.
A private service for Judy will be conducted at a later date.
Canale-Tonella Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the Patton family where memories of Judy may be shared at canalefuneral.com
.