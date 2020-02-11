Services
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Beaulieu
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Ann Beaulieu


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy Ann Beaulieu Obituary
Judy Ann Beaulieu

Cold Spring, MN - Judy Ann Beaulieu, age 75, of Cold Spring, MN passed away February 7, 2020 at Quite Oaks Hospice house with her family by her side. Judy was born July 11, 1944 in St. Cloud to the Late Clifton and Evelyn (Chirhart) Beaulieu. Judy was an elementary teacher and media specialist (Librarian) at multiple schools in the Osseo District retiring after thirty-four years of faithful service. She was a retired member of Minnesota Educators Association and National Educators Association. Judy was an avid Twins and Vikings fan. She enjoyed traveling the world, but most of all she loved to spend time with her family.

She is survived by her three siblings; Joy (Roger) Young of St. Cloud, Jon (Stefanie) Beaulieu of Venice, FL, and Joey (Cindy) Beaulieu of Flowery Branch, GA, thirteen nieces and nephews, eleven grand-nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her twin brother Joel Allan Beaulieu.

A Celebration of life will be held next July.



Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniel Funeral Homes
Download Now