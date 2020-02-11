|
|
Judy Ann Beaulieu
Cold Spring, MN - Judy Ann Beaulieu, age 75, of Cold Spring, MN passed away February 7, 2020 at Quite Oaks Hospice house with her family by her side. Judy was born July 11, 1944 in St. Cloud to the Late Clifton and Evelyn (Chirhart) Beaulieu. Judy was an elementary teacher and media specialist (Librarian) at multiple schools in the Osseo District retiring after thirty-four years of faithful service. She was a retired member of Minnesota Educators Association and National Educators Association. Judy was an avid Twins and Vikings fan. She enjoyed traveling the world, but most of all she loved to spend time with her family.
She is survived by her three siblings; Joy (Roger) Young of St. Cloud, Jon (Stefanie) Beaulieu of Venice, FL, and Joey (Cindy) Beaulieu of Flowery Branch, GA, thirteen nieces and nephews, eleven grand-nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her twin brother Joel Allan Beaulieu.
A Celebration of life will be held next July.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020