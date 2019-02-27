Judy Mae Heintze



Sauk Rapids - Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Judy Mae Heintze, age 78, who passed away Monday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. David Hinz and Rev. John Beck will officiate and burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Friday at the church. Trinity Lutheran prayers will be at 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



Judy was born June 9, 1940 in Minden Township (Benton County) to Henry & Eva (Friend) Meyer. She married John Heintze on August 9, 1958 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Popple Creek. Judy was homemaker and also worked at Fingerhut in St. Cloud. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. Judy enjoyed traveling, sewing, crocheting, embroidery, reading, and visiting with others. She was a caring woman who was very proud of her family.



Survivors include her husband of 60 years, John of Sauk Rapids; daughters, Kimberly Friend (Benjamin Cyr) of Cologne and Lynn (Ed) Holmgren of Foley; sisters and brothers, Evelyn Stiller of Rochester, Mary Ann Christiansen of St. Cloud, Ed Meyer of Rancho Cordova, CA, and John Meyer of Oronoco, MN; grandchildren, Benjamin (Kelly), Samantha (Vincent), Tim (Kelli), Andrew (Aughtom), and Sarah (Allen); and 15 great grandchildren. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; and granddaughter, Laura.



Obituary and guestbook available online: www.williamsdingmann.com











Published in the St. Cloud Times on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary