Judy O. Rogers
St. Cloud - Judy O. Rogers, age 74, passed away suddenly on Tuesday September 25, 2019 in St. Cloud, MN.
She was born Judy Kathleen O'Dair on June 13, 1945 in Portland Oregon to parents Helen K. O'Dair and Arthur S. O'Dair. She had made her home in St. Cloud, MN for the last 20 plus years.
She is survived by her beloved brother, Jerry P. O'Dair who lives in Inver Grove Heights, MN.
Judy graduated from Robbinsdale High School in 1963 and attended Bemidji State University and St. Cloud State University where she received a Bachelor of Science Degree in English/History. She received a Master's Degree in Human Resources and Instructional Media from St. Cloud State University. Judy was a lifelong learner and educator.
Judy taught 8th grade English for 5 years in the Thief River Falls school district. Judy was a Media Director and educator in School District 911 in Cambridge MN for 7 years. She was an editor with Astronomy magazine. Judy was always a passionate educator using her superior writing and verbal skills as well as her supervisory and management abilities.
Judy also worked for a number of years at the Stearns County Sheriff's Department as a jury attendant providing instruction and escort services to Sterns county Court jurors.
Judy enjoyed recreational walking, travel, handcrafted card making, scrapbooking, reading, memoir writing, genealogy, counted cross stitching, football, and attending concerts and theater events.
Judy was known for her commitment to service to others. She was an active volunteer with organizations like the Whitney Senior Center, Stearns County Historical Society, St Cloud Hospital, Waite Park Senior Program. Judy also provided numerous volunteer services through her affiliation with Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud.
Always a loving and supportive sister, Judy was a gentle and kind soul, sometimes feisty with a generous heart and commitment to family, friends and community.
Judy will be greatly missed and live forever fondly in our hearts…
Celebration of Life will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Bethlehem Lutheran in St. Cloud, MN. Inurnment will be at the Park Rapids Greenwood Cemetery at a later date. Friends may leave online condolences at ceasefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Cease Family Funeral Home of Park Rapids, MN.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Oct. 2, 2019