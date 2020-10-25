1/1
Julie A. Lemke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julie A. Lemke

Richmond - Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Julie A. Lemke, age 40, who died Saturday, October 24 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. Those attending the visitation and services must wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

Relatives and friends may gather from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 29 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will continue from 12:00-1:30 p.m. Friday morning at the funeral home.

Julie was born on October 1, 1980 in Paynesville, MN to Fred and JoAnn (Douvier) Lemke. She graduated from ROCORI High School in 1999 and worked for various optical companies. Julie loved her dogs, Charlie and CoCo and being with family and friends.

Survivors include her parents; siblings, Wendy (Joe Osendorf) Kraemer, Dean (Perry) Lemke, Corey (Kate) Lemke; 9 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, William and Lena Lemke and Edmund and Rose Douvier.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wenner Funeral Home
151 Oakwood Ave Se
Richmond, MN 56368
(320) 685-7762
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wenner Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved