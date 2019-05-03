Julie A. Lenzen



St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Julie Ann Lenzen, age 37 of St. Cloud who passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, ending her struggles. Rev. Laurn Virnig will officiate and inurnment will be in Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum, St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Monday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.



Julie was born November 15, 1981 in Evergreen Park, IL to Lawrence and Therese (Corcoran) Krause. She graduated from Apollo High School where she played soccer and figure skated. After high school Julie moved to Florida and returned to St. Cloud in 2012. She was employed for the past six years at the St. Cloud Veterans Administration Medical Center as a nursing assistant, where she was honored to care for our veterans. Her greatest joy was spending time with her son, Jaeden. Her smile, sense of humor and bubbly personality will be missed the most.



Survivors include her son, Jaeden Lenzen; her parents, Larry and Terri Krause of St. Cloud; sisters, Jill (Jennifer) Frankfurth of Cottage Grove and Elizabeth Krause of Hastings; niece, Kinley Frankfurth; nephew, Owen Frankfurth; maternal grandmother, Loretta Corcoran of Tinley Park, IL; paternal grandfather, Gerald Krause of St. Cloud and former husband, Jonathan Lenzen of St. Cloud.



She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Patrick Corcoran and paternal grandmother, Jane Krause.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 3, 2019