|
|
Julie K Mages
St. Cloud, MN - Julie Kathleen Mages, age 59, St. Cloud, MN passed away in the early morning of Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, MN.
Funeral Services will be Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 1:30 PM at the Mages house at 621 22nd Street S., St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service at the Mages house. Interment will be at a later date in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home,St. Cloud, MN.
Julie was born September 4, 1959 in New Prague, MN to John and Cecilia (Hager) Biggins. She married Timothy Mages on November 14, 1981 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Julie was kind, compassionate, smart, and hard working. She had a rich, full life and always surrounded herself with people who loved her and who she loved. Julie was fiercely dedicated to her family and to the important life-affirming work that she did for so long as an oncology nurse.
Julie is survived by her husband, Timothy Mages of St. Cloud, MN; daughter, Aubree (Mitch) Rose of St. Albert, Alberta, Canada; son, Reed Mages (Rachal Turnquist) of Stillwater, MN; three grandchildren, Charlotte, Kaiser and Maddison; brothers and sisters, Mark Biggins of Ojai, CA; Tim (Coco) Biggins of Backus, MN; Chris (Jeanne) Biggins of Coon Rapids, MN; Lisa (Lynn) Scheil of Rice, MN; Rebecca Biggins of Brainerd, MN and Holly Biggins of Woodbury, MN; mother-in-law, Sandra Mages of Lino Lakes, MN.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Daniel on Oct. 8, 2018.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 20, 2019