Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Country Manor Chapel
Sartell , MN
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Country Manor Chapel
Sartell , MN
June A. Gates


Sartell - Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019 at Country Manor Chapel in Sartell for June A. Gates, age 84, who passed away Thursday at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Chaplain Jeb Reiter will officiate and burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Monday at Country Manor Chapel. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

June was born June 8, 1934 in St. Cloud to Arthur & Edith (Zdunek) Koepp. She married Duane Kosloske and they later divorced, she then married Dale Gates. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. June enjoyed going to the casino, traveling, and visits with the grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was loving, kind, caring, and was always watchful and involved.

Survivors include her sons, Michael (Diane) Kosloske of New Hope, MN and Gary Kosloske of Gilbert, AZ; grandchildren, Cory, Shane, and Kyle; and great grandchildren, Karson, Ruby, Emmett, Kirby, and Brooks. She was preceded in death by an infant son; her parents; first husband, Duane in 2016; and second husband, Dale in 2006.

Obituary and guestbook available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
