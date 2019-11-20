Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Benedict's Senior Community Center Chapel
St. Cloud, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Benedict's Senior Community Center Chapel
St. Cloud, MN
June R. Lardy


1926 - 2019
June R. Lardy Obituary
June R. Lardy

St. Cloud, MN formerly of St. Paul, MN - Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of June R. Lardy, 93, of St. Cloud and formerly of St. Paul will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at St. Benedict's Senior Community Center Chapel in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will be at a later date in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

June was born on June 27, 1926 in St. Cloud to the late Frank and Veronica (Kraker) Mathis. She married Waldemar T. "Wally" Lardy on June 28, 1947 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in St. Cloud. They resided in St. Cloud for several years before moving to St. Paul where they resided until 2006. June was a loving and devoted wife, mother and homemaker. After Wally's passing, she moved to St. Benedict's Center.

June enjoyed weekends with extended family at the cabin in Cold Spring, playing cards (especially 500), and painting.

She is survived by her children, Pam (Kevin) Calvert and John (Marie), daughters-in-law, Cheryl Lardy and Cherie Lardy; 16 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Irmina Mathis and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wally in 2010; sons, Lee in 2013 and James in 2017; and siblings, Cyril, Robert, John "Jack" and Francis Mathis.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019
