FIVE MINUTES



If I only had five minutes,

the day you passed away.

I would have had time to tell you,

all the things I needed to say.



I never got to tell you,

how much you mean to me.

Or that you were the best, that anyone could be.



The last time I talked to you, I wish I would have known.

I would have said I love you, and kept you on the phone.



IF I ONLY HAD FIVE MINUTES,

THE DAY YOU PASSED AWAY...



I'd hold on to you with real tight hugs,

I wouldn't want you to go.

I would tell you that I'll miss you, more than you'll ever know.



Now God has called upon you, it's time to get your wings.

To leave this life behind you and

enjoy all heavens beautiful things.



So wait for me in heaven, don't let me come alone.

The day the angels come for me,

Please be there to bring me home.



Merry Christmas Justin, we love and miss you so much.

Your big and contagious smile continues to be the light for your family and friends.



Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 18 to Dec. 25, 2019
