1/1
Justine P. Korent Pogorelski Boldine
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Justine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Justine P. Korent Pogorelski Boldine

Justine P. Korent Pogorelski Boldine, age 97, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in St. Cloud, MN.

The beauty and strength of Justine's faith, hope and peace will live on through the lives of her beloved family: children: Patricia Marn (Rick Lockard), Charles (Mary) Boldine, Deborah (Mark) Sjogren; Grandchildren: Derek Marn, Tracey Marn, Sarah (Andy) Quintana, Elissa Boldine, Miranda (Daniel) Balizan; great grandchildren: Taylor Marn, Claire Quintana, Candace Quintana, Lillian Balizan and Emma Balizan.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church or Munsinger Clemens Botanical Society in St. Cloud, MN.

A memorial celebration of Justine's life will be held in St. Cloud at a later date and future burial will take place at the Cemetery in Ely, MN.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the St. Cloud Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved