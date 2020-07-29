Justine P. Korent Pogorelski Boldine



Justine P. Korent Pogorelski Boldine, age 97, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in St. Cloud, MN.



The beauty and strength of Justine's faith, hope and peace will live on through the lives of her beloved family: children: Patricia Marn (Rick Lockard), Charles (Mary) Boldine, Deborah (Mark) Sjogren; Grandchildren: Derek Marn, Tracey Marn, Sarah (Andy) Quintana, Elissa Boldine, Miranda (Daniel) Balizan; great grandchildren: Taylor Marn, Claire Quintana, Candace Quintana, Lillian Balizan and Emma Balizan.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church or Munsinger Clemens Botanical Society in St. Cloud, MN.



A memorial celebration of Justine's life will be held in St. Cloud at a later date and future burial will take place at the Cemetery in Ely, MN.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store