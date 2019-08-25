Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
107 Avon Avenue South
Avon, MN 56310
(320) 356-7337
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
107 Avon Avenue South
Avon, MN 56310
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
St. Cloud, MN
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
St. Cloud, MN
Kaden M. Ruesch


2000 - 2019
Kaden M. Ruesch Obituary
Kaden M. Ruesch

Holdingford - Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Holy Cross Church in St. Cloud for Kaden M. Ruesch, 18 of Holdingford, who passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, August 26 at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Avon and one hour prior to services at the church in St. Cloud on Tuesday. Rev. Jeff Manthe will officiate and burial will be at North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Kaden was born on September 26, 2000 to Karen Gielen (Ruesch) in St. Cloud. He worked as a cement layer and was a member of Sonrise Church in Avon. Kaden enjoyed longboarding, rap music, dogs, photography, nature, fishing and sports. He had a deep love for history and film. Kaden was very passionate about keeping our environment clean for future generations. He was a gentle person with a beautiful voice who always helped those in need. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his mother, Karen (LeRoy Jr.) Gielen of Avon; siblings, Ariel (Jason) Gilbert of Peoria, AZ, Kimberly Haight of Sartell, Sam Gielen of Sartell, Alexis Gielen of Sartell, Paige Gielen of Avon and Amanda Gielen of Avon; aunts, Gayle (Stephen) Clark of St. Cloud and Melanie (Gary) Fisher of Holdingford; uncle, Greg Ruesch of Brewster; niece, Ashlyne Gilbert; nephew, Austin Gilbert; 8 great aunts and 4 great uncles.

He is preceded in passing by his maternal grandparents, Dale and Elaine Ruesch, step grandfather, LeRoy Gielen Sr. and uncle, Nick Gielen.





Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 25, 2019
