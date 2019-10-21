Resources
Karen K. Koerner

Karen K. Koerner Obituary
Karen K Koerner

St. Cloud - Karen K Koerner, 68 of St. Cloud passed away on October 18th.

Karen was born in St. Cloud on December 9, 1950. Karen worked as an emergency dispatcher at the former Murphy Ambulance Service for many years.

Karen is survived by her siblings Pat Koerner, Cindy Koerner, Tammy Koerner-Insley (Don), Chuck Koerner (Lynn), Kelly Koerner-May (Kelly), Amy Henderson (Lyle), Jamie Murphy (James), Jyl Anderson (Pete), and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Karen is preceded in death by her parents Albert and GlenDoris Koerner, and a sister Kim Jennings.

A private memorial service will be held.



Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
