Kalispell, MT - Karen Weyer Maiden, age 55, of Kalispell, MT (formerly of St Joseph, MN) went home to the Lord on August 22, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.



Karen was born in St. Cloud, MN in 1965 to Raymond and Jean Weyer. She was the 4th child in the family, and graduated 4th in her class from Cathedral High School. She then earned her degree in the field of Communications from the College of St. Catherine, again 4th in her class.



Karen met Lonnie Maiden on the West Glacier Golf Course. They married soon after on the shores of Lake McDonald. Happiness exuded from their life together. They enjoyed golfing, bowling, boating, fishing and hiking together.



She had an eye for capturing beautiful moments with her camera. This talent led to "Karen Weyer Photography", her successful business of 20 plus years.



Everyone who knew Karen loved her vitality for life. She made friends easily including lasting friendships through her photography business.



Karen always made a point to extend her fun loving nature to her nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. They will remember her fondly for her playful spirit and sense of adventure.



Karen was preceded in death by her grandparents, niece Grace, sister-in-law Lori, and friend Hector.



Karen is survived and will be deeply missed by her husband Lonnie, parents, and siblings: Dan (Terri) Weyer, Mary (Jeff) Borns, Sue (Steve) Symanietz, Diane (Joe) Van Beck, and Sharon (Charles) Huntley, many nieces and nephews, dear friends "Mama Sharon" and Bro Joe.



A private memorial mass celebrating Karen's life will take place on Sat, Sept 26 at St Joseph's Catholic Church in St. Joseph.









