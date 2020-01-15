Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
1900 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 252-2522
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Saint John's Abbey
Collegeville, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:30 PM
Saint John's Abbey
Collegeville, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karl Petters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karl J. Petters

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karl J. Petters Obituary
Karl J. Petters

St. Joseph - Mass of a Christian burial will be 2:30 pm Monday, January 20, 2020 at Saint John's Abbey in Collegeville for Karl Petters who died Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital. The Rev. Jerome Tupa, OSB will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services at the church in Collegeville. Burial will be in the Abbey cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Karl Jon Petters of Saint Joseph, Minnesota, was born in St. Cloud, Minnesota to William and Henrica (Albers) Petters. Karl graduated from Saint John's University with a degree in Biology and earned a Masters in Science at Notre Dame in Biochemistry. Karl was married to Karleen May September 1, 1959. Karl was employed by 3M for almost 30 years. He loved Saint John's football, boating on the lake, and golfing with his buddies. Karl loved his wife, was proud of his children, and enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow up.

Karl is survived by his wife, Karleen, and four children: Karl (Michele), William (Sanja), Elizabeth (Jeff), and Ann, 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Karl is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and three sisters.

Memorials are preferred to St. John The Baptist Church or St. John's Abbey, Benediction Education Fund.

Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
Download Now