Karrie L. Zinken Obituary
Minneapolis and formerly of Richmond - A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Karrie L. Zinken, age 55 of Minneapolis and formerly of Richmond who passed away unexpectantly on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at her home.

Karrie was born April 11, 1964 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Gerald and Deanna (Daniels) Zinken. She grew up on the Horseshoe Chain of Lakes in Richmond and was a 1982 graduate of Rocori High School. Karrie graduated from Lowthian Fashion College in Minneapolis and attended Iowa State University. She was employed as a manager by the GAP, Ann Taylor and most recently Carter's OshKosh in the Twin Cities. Karrie was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Minneapolis; she volunteered at work, Sophia's school, and church.

Karrie was a season ticket holder and avid Minnesota Lynx fan, she loved music especially Prince and Joan Jett and the Black Hearts. She proudly considered herself the world's luckiest mama.

Karrie is survived by her daughter, Sophia (13); mother, Deanna of St. Joseph; brother, Kurt (Jessica) of Aurora, Illinois; niece, Ella; Sophia's father, Steve Thomas of Eagen; and her extensive network of friends especially her Rocori girlfriends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Sophia's education fund or Venmo @Sophia_Fund.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
