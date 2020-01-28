Services
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-3132
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
Kathleen A. "Kathy" Burdick

Kathleen A. "Kathy" Burdick Obituary
Kathleen "Kathy" A. Burdick

St. Cloud - Kathleen "Kathy" Ann Burdick, 70, died Saturday, January 25, 2020 at her home in St. Cloud. Preceded in death by mother and father, Celestine and Marie (Frericks) Zwilling, sister, Joann Martin, brother Roger, and grandchild Akash Gupta. Survived by husband, David, their children, Steven, Suzanne Campbell and Rachel Gupta, five grandchildren, six brothers and three sisters.

A celebration of Kathy's life will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, Minnesota.



Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
