Kathleen "Kate" L. Plemel
Waite Park - A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Kathleen "Kate" L. Plemel, age 71, of Waite Park. Kate passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020 at the Country Manor in Sartell with her husband of 50 years at her side. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Entombment will take place in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church.
Kate was born March 10, 1948 in St. Cloud, MN to Leo and Val (Wirtzfeld) Rahm. Kate grew up in St. Cloud and graduated from Cathedral High School. Kate met her husband-to-be Duane "Dewey" Plemel when she was a senior in High School. He proposed to her, asking her father Leo for her hand in marriage. They were married at St. Anthony's Catholic Church on August 23, 1969. She worked 13 years in Food Service at the St. Cloud Hospital and took time away from work to raise her two wonderful children Apryl and Nicholas. She then went to work for the School District 742 in Food Service until she retired. She was an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waite Park where she played guitar and sang in the choir.
Kate was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed camping, nature, music and traveling. Her favorite places were going to Duluth with friends and traveling to Washington to see family. After she fell ill, she still enjoyed going on rides into the countryside to view nature. Bird watching was her delight, and feeding the ducks daily or seeing her favorite bird the Cardinal would bring her joy.
Kate is survived by her husband Duane; children, Apryl Plemel of Apple Valley and Nick (Rachael) Plemel of West Seattle, WA; five grandchildren; brother, Gary (Peg) Rahm of WA; sisters, Jan (Tom) Mertz of FL, Mary Jo (Steve) Foley of AZ, Pat (Mike) Schneider of Monticello and Lori (Mark) Hottman of Inver Grove Heights; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Kate in death were her parents; and brother, Dick Rahm.
A special acknowledgement to Country Manor, Pioneer Village and St. Croix Hospice angels for their care and support during this difficult journey.
Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to Country Manor, Pioneer Village or St. Croix Hospice.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020