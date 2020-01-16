Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Sartell , MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Sartell , MN
Kathleen M. "Kathy" Mitchell


1964 - 2020
Kathleen M. "Kathy" Mitchell Obituary
Kathleen "Kathy" M. Mitchell

Sartell - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Kathleen "Kathy" M. Mitchell, age 55, who passed away Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Timothy Baltes will officiate and interment will be at a later date. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Monday at the church. Parish prayers will be 4:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Kathy was born September 22, 1964 in St. Cloud to Richard & Berniece (Gavanda) Becker. She married Jerome "Jerry" Mitchell on September 24, 1988 in Sauk Rapids. Kathy grew up in Sauk Rapids and lived most of her adult life in Sartell. She worked as a Pricing Manager for Performance Food Group for 26 years. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Kathy enjoyed watching hockey, traveling, reading, and spending time with her family. She was a private person, had a good sense of humor, and was caring, kind hearted and devoted. Kathy loved her cats, Blizzard and Tucker.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Jerry of Sartell; sisters, Sheri Dreis of Spring Lake Park, Sue (Kevin) Benoit of Sartell, and Michelle (Doug) Merchant of St. Cloud; and her cats, Blizzard and Tucker. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother-in-law, Robert Dreis.

Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
